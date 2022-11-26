Manchester United dealt blow in pursuit of England international

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of England international and Borrusia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham is being pursued by some of the biggest clubs in Europe at the moment so the young midfielder can afford to be a little picky when deciding his next club.

The 19-year-old deserves to be playing Champions League football week in week out, so it’s going to be difficult for a club not in the competition to convince him to join them.

Now, according to Florian Plettenberg, one club who aren’t playing Champions League football in Manchester United now have very little chance of signing Bellingham.

X News #Bellingham: Been told that #MUFC hardly has a chance anymore. Triple fight: Liverpool, City, Real! #LFC & Klopp pushing! But not at any price due to FFP. Price: Up to €150m! JB is LFCs top target for central midfield – next to 2 players from South America. @SkySportDE ??????? pic.twitter.com/8ivToevjAb — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 25, 2022

The report claims that Bellingham is attracting interest from Liverpool, Manchester City, and Real Madrid, proving he really has the biggest clubs in world football chasing him.

The England international starts regularly for both club and country and has already shown how much of a key player he is for England during this current World Cup.

Bellingham has even captained Dortmund this season, showing his maturity and leadership skills.