Manchester United dealt blow in pursuit of England international

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of England international and Borrusia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham is being pursued by some of the biggest clubs in Europe at the moment so the young midfielder can afford to be a little picky when deciding his next club.

The 19-year-old deserves to be playing Champions League football week in week out, so it’s going to be difficult for a club not in the competition to convince him to join them.

Now, according to Florian Plettenberg, one club who aren’t playing Champions League football in Manchester United now have very little chance of signing Bellingham.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United looking to sign Ligue 1 star to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Chelsea in the race to sign 23-yr-old forward liked by Erik ten Hag
10-goal Newcastle target has his heart set on joining Premier League rivals

The report claims that Bellingham is attracting interest from Liverpool, Manchester City, and Real Madrid, proving he really has the biggest clubs in world football chasing him.

The England international starts regularly for both club and country and has already shown how much of a key player he is for England during this current World Cup.

Bellingham has even captained Dortmund this season, showing his maturity and leadership skills.

More Stories Jude Bellingham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.