Manchester United have been linked with a move for the PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to England for months now, and he was reportedly close to signing for Leeds United at the start of the season.

Gakpo has been fantastic for PSV over the past year and he has 13 goals and 17 assists to his name across all competitions. Furthermore, the 23-year-old has impressed in the World Cup, scoring twice for the Netherlands.

The player is highly rated around Europe and he has a massive future ahead of him.

Manchester United are looking to sign him according to Fichajes and they will have to pay a sum of around €50 million for the player.

The report further adds that the Red Devils are willing to pay that kind of money for Gakpo, and it remains to be seen whether they can finalise a move in the coming months.

It will be surprising to see Gakpo leave PSV Eindhoven midway through the season, and therefore it is fair to assume that any move would have to wait until the summer transfer window.

Manchester United recently terminated Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract and they need to bring in attacking reinforcements at the end of the season.

Gakpo would be a solid addition to their front three and the 23-year-old is versatile enough to play a number of roles, which will come as an added boost.