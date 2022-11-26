Manchester United looking to sign Ligue 1 star to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are considering making a move for Lille forward Jonathan David as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United recently announced that Ronaldo’s contract had been terminated with immediate effect. Despite his lack of game time in the Premier League this season, signing a replacement will be necessary for Erik ten Hag due to a lack of cover up top.

One player Manchester United are reportedly considering as Ronaldo’s replacement is Lille forward David, according to Florian Plettenberg in the tweet below.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea in the race to sign 23-yr-old forward liked by Erik ten Hag
10-goal Newcastle target has his heart set on joining Premier League rivals
Chelsea star rejects £200,000 a week new contract offer as he wants similar salary to teammate

With Lille allowing him to leave for a fee of around €50m during the January transfer window, David could be the ideal Ronaldo replacement for a reasonable price.

The Canadian’s goal record speaks for itself and at the age of 22, you’d imagine he’s only going to improve. David has already managed nine goals in 15 games so far this season and has scored at least ten league goals every year since he started his career.

David is already a guaranteed starter for both his club and country so there’s no doubt he’d be able to lead the line for Manchester United.

More Stories Jonathan David

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.