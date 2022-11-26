Manchester United looking to sign Ligue 1 star to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United are considering making a move for Lille forward Jonathan David as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United recently announced that Ronaldo’s contract had been terminated with immediate effect. Despite his lack of game time in the Premier League this season, signing a replacement will be necessary for Erik ten Hag due to a lack of cover up top.

One player Manchester United are reportedly considering as Ronaldo’s replacement is Lille forward David, according to Florian Plettenberg in the tweet below.

News #David: Another candidate of #MUFC is the 22 y/o Canadian striker. He was scouted several times and he wants to make the next step. We‘ve been told that Lille would release him in winter for around €50m transfer fee. @Sky_Marc @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/Pjry4bdw3M — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 25, 2022

With Lille allowing him to leave for a fee of around €50m during the January transfer window, David could be the ideal Ronaldo replacement for a reasonable price.

The Canadian’s goal record speaks for itself and at the age of 22, you’d imagine he’s only going to improve. David has already managed nine goals in 15 games so far this season and has scored at least ten league goals every year since he started his career.

David is already a guaranteed starter for both his club and country so there’s no doubt he’d be able to lead the line for Manchester United.