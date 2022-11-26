Manchester United star on the radar of Real Madrid despite only signing in the summer

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is on the radar of Real Madrid despite only moving to Old Trafford in the summer.

Martinez signed for Manchester United from Dutch club Ajax during the summer transfer window. Erik ten Hag raided his former club to bring in a defender who he trusts, and the Argentine has had an impressive start to life at Old Trafford.

So much so that Martinez is already attracting interest from another club, with Defensa Central claiming Real Madrid are considering making a move for the Manchester United defender.

Lisandro Martinez in action for Manchester United.
The chances of convincing Manchester United to part ways with Martinez after only signing during the summer transfer window seem pretty slim, but playing for Real Madrid is often too big of an attraction to turn down for players.

It’s not much of a surprise to see Martinez already linked with a move to the Spanish giants after the way he has started the season. Martinez is the ideal mix of tough, tackling defender and comfortable on the ball.

