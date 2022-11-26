Neymar issues emotional statement after player is ruled out of the World Cup group stage

Brazil’s Neymar has been ruled out of his country’s final two World Cup group games after he suffered an ankle injury during Thursday’s 2-0 win against Serbia.

Neymar was taken off in the 80th minute of the game because of the injury. He looked absolutely devastated and was photographed in tears on the bench.

The severity of the injury could be seen from his swollen ankle. He will miss Brazil’s final two group stage games against Switzerland and Cameroon.

The PSG star has now given an injury update on his Instagram posting an emotional message for his fans. He wrote: