Neymar issues emotional statement after player is ruled out of the World Cup group stage

Brazil’s Neymar has been ruled out of his country’s final two World Cup group games after he suffered an ankle injury during Thursday’s 2-0 win against Serbia.
Neymar was taken off in the 80th minute of the game because of the injury. He looked absolutely devastated and was photographed in tears on the bench.
The severity of the injury could be seen from his swollen ankle. He will miss Brazil’s final two group stage games against Switzerland and Cameroon.
The PSG star has now given an injury update on his Instagram posting an emotional message for his fans. He wrote:
“The pride and love I feel for wearing this shirt cannot be explained. If God gave me the chance to choose a country to be born in, it would be BRAZIL.
“Nothing in my life was given to me or easy, I always had to chase my dreams and my goals. Never wishing evil on anyone, but helping those in need.
“Today has been one of the hardest moments of my career… and again at a World Cup. I have an injury, yes, it’s boring, it’s going to hurt but I’m sure I’ll have the chance to come back because I will do my best to help my country, my teammates and myself.
“Wait such a long time for the enemy to knock me down like this? NEVER! I am a CHILD OF THE IMPOSSIBLE GOD and my FAITH is endless.”