Rich club submits official bid for Cristiano Ronaldo with massive $225m offer

Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a mega deal to join Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr as they look to sign the superstar on a three-year contract after the World Cup.

Ronaldo is a free agent at present following the termination of his contract with Manchester United earlier this week, which was brought about as a result of his recent behaviour – such as the Piers Morgan interview.

According to CBS, Al Nassr and other clubs in the Middle East have had a long interest in the superstar and the former has now offered the 37-year-old a contract.

Extensive talks have been held with Ronaldo’s representatives and they are said to be relatively advanced but are awaiting Ronaldo’s final decision – which is likely to come once his World Cup campaign is over.

The terms of the deal are said to be worth $75m per year across a three-year contract, totalling up to a massive $225m, reports CBS.

Al Nassr are one of Saudi Arabia’s most successful clubs, winning nine league titles and reaching the final of the AFC Champions League in 1995.

The club are currently second in the Saudi Pro League after eight matches and they could now have Ronaldo joining their ranks.