Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams was criticised by Lee Dixon during the World Cup game against England yesterday.

The midfielder was sold a dummy by the England defender Harry Maguire during the initial stages of the England vs United States match in the World Cup.

There was a situation where Maguire managed to trick the United States midfielder with an impressive bit of skill and he created an opening for Raheem Sterling.

Dixon said that it was terrible defending from Adams and he was also surprised that Maguire had that kind of trickery in his locker.

Dixon said on ITV: “Well, who knew? Harry Maguire left winger. Great bit of skill. He nearly stumbled over it but terrible defending from Adams, he just went for the dummy.”

Apart from the isolated incident, Adams had an impressive game for his country, and he helped the United States match up to England in the middle of the park.

The 23-year-old has been highly impressive for Leeds United this season as well, and he has been instrumental in their recent revival under Jesse Marsch.

Adams will be relatively pleased with the performance of his country against England, but the United States midfielder will feel that they had the chances to win the game.

The Americans were held to draw against Wales as well and they will need to beat Iran in order to stand any chance of going through to the knockout rounds of the competition now.