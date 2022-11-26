Tottenham star set to be offered lucrative new deal to fend off Manchester United interest

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is set to be offered a new contract to fend off interest from Manchester United. 

A recent report from Fichajes claimed that Manchester United were interested in signing Tottenham striker Kane. The England international has spent his whole career at Tottenham and his lack of success at club level could tempt him to move on in search of trophies.

However, Football Insider has now claimed Tottenham are set to offer him a lucrative new contract to convince the 29-year-old to stay in North London.

Harry Kane in action for Tottenham
The report claims that Kane is earning considerably less than some of his England colleagues, so time away at the World Cup speaking to these players could increase Kane’s demands.

It’s no surprise to see Tottenham desperately trying to tie Kane down to a new contract. Even if Kane is looking to leave the club, with his contract expiring in 2024 they would need to extend his contract to hold his value, or they risk losing him on a free transfer. Losing him for free would be catastrophic as the England star is one of most valuable players Tottenham have ever had.

 

