Video: Australian fans produce insane celebrations after goal vs Tunisia with limbs everywhere

Australia were 1-0 victors over Tunisia earlier today in their Group D clash at the World Cup and the only goal of the game was from Mitchell Duke which resulted in crazy celebrations from Australian fans.

The victory is only Australia’s third in World Cup history and it puts the Socceroos in a great position to get out of their group.

In the 23rd minute of the match, Duke produced an incredible header to give Australia the win and the goal led to some wild celebrations from Australian fans, which can be seen below.

There were limbs and flairs everywhere as far as the eye can see.