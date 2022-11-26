Video: “Biggest disappointment ever” – Roy Keane rips into former Premier League star during Argentina match

Manchester United FC
Posted by

An unimpressed Roy Keane ripped into Juventus and Argentina star Angel Di Maria after an error-strewn display in the first half of Argentina’s vital World Cup clash with Mexico.

Argentina as a whole put in a torrid performance during the first half of the match but Keane singled out Di Maria for criticism and went on to call the former Red Devil: “the biggest disappointment ever to come to Manchester United!”

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Man United target scores screamer for Argentina after Lionel Messi assist
Video: Drunk England and Wales fans involved in violent brawl in Tenerife – punches and chairs thrown at each other
Video: Lionel Messi inspires Argentina with stunning goal vs Mexico

Speaking during halftime on ITV’s coverage of the match, Keane said about Di Maria via the Daily Record: “He’d break your heart, I am not sure he’s got one.

“We’re getting up going ‘go on and do something’ and he is just guaranteed to give it away. He is going into bodies, he’s not getting his head up.

“You say about his career, my goodness, he’s had some great moves and gone for a lot of money. But watching him out there, take him off, guarantee you he will score in the second half now.”

Di Maria did not score in the match but the former Premier League star did assist the winning goal on the night.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Man United target scores screamer for Argentina after Lionel Messi assist
Video: Drunk England and Wales fans involved in violent brawl in Tenerife – punches and chairs thrown at each other
Video: Lionel Messi inspires Argentina with stunning goal vs Mexico
More Stories Angel Di Maria Roy Keane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.