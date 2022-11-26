Video: Denmark score quick equaliser through Andreas Christensen header vs France

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Denmark have equalised against France in their Group D clash after going behind just seven minutes prior.  

The game has been a close contest but it was the French that took the lead through PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

That lead did not last long, as seven minutes later Denmark had the ball in France’s net to make it 1-1.

The goal came from a corner, in which Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen pounced on a flick-on to head the ball past Lloris in the French goal.

More Stories / Latest News
‘He will be off’: Pundit expects ‘unbelievable’ Leeds player to leave in summer
Video: Hernandez and Mbappe link-up as PSG star puts France ahead with wonderful goal
West Ham eyeing Belgian sensation who will cost only £10.3m
More Stories Andreas Christensen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.