Video: Denmark score quick equaliser through Andreas Christensen header vs France

Denmark have equalised against France in their Group D clash after going behind just seven minutes prior.

The game has been a close contest but it was the French that took the lead through PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe.

That lead did not last long, as seven minutes later Denmark had the ball in France’s net to make it 1-1.

The goal came from a corner, in which Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen pounced on a flick-on to head the ball past Lloris in the French goal.

"AND THERE'S THE EQUALISER!" ? Barcelona's Andreas Chritsensen bags his third ever international goal to equalise following Mbappe's opener!! ??#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/jrAB8PaX4k — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 26, 2022