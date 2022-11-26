Video: Drunk England and Wales fans involved in violent brawl in Tenerife – punches and chairs thrown at each other

England and Wales fans clashed violently in Tenerife on a day when both nations’ results at the Qatar World Cup were disappointing.

Footage that went viral on social media captioned “England v Wales pre-match in Tenerife” shows dozens of supporters brawling in the street, with chairs thrown and punches and kicks thrown. Dozens of onlookers can be seen filming the violence.

Several of those involved in the scuffle are dressed in football shirts, and fans wearing Welsh bucket hats can be seen standing in the street. The fight is said to have occurred outside Tenerife’s Revolution and O’Neill’s bars.

Wales and England are both competing in the World Cup in Qatar, but many fans have chosen not to go there due to their strict alcohol regulations, and the cost implications, all of which could detract from their fan experience. As a result, many people travelled to Tenerife.

Many on social media were quick to point out that this is exactly why Qatar has alcohol banned. The atmosphere around Qatar has been nothing but sensational despite all the controversies surrounding it. And a lot of credit goes to the impeccable behaviour of all the fans that have travelled.

Watch the brawl below (via empireofthekop):

This is how British fans behave when they have alcohol and the host country is soft. .. Not a single fight in Qatar. I wonder why. Qatar world cup is so refreshing. — ?????? (@RomeoLFC) November 26, 2022