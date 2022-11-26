(Video) England and Wales fans clash in brutal mass brawl in Tenerife

England and Wales fans were caught fighting in Tenerife.

England and Wales go head-to-head on the pitch on Tuesday night in the World Cup, and the fans have been seeing going head-to-head off the pitch aswell.

Both sets of fans were seen fighting in Tenerife on Friday night, as seen in the video below.

England ??????? Vs Wales ??????? pre match clashes in Tenerife. I wonder why we aren’t seeing the usual hooligan fights at #Qatar2022? P.s I’m sure he cracks his own mate at 20 secs lol#FIFAWorldCup #BritishValues ??? pic.twitter.com/T8A1Y2cr29 — Majid Freeman (@Majstar7) November 26, 2022

Due to the lack of alcohol sold in Qatar, we’re not seeing many of these fights occurring at the World Cup, which is certainly a positive.