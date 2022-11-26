Video: Hernandez and Mbappe link-up as PSG star puts France ahead with wonderful goal

Kylian Mbappe has broken the deadlock in France’s match with Denmark as the Paris Saint-Germain star grabs the second goal of his World Cup campaign.

Chances have not been plentiful for the French against the Danish in their Group D clash and it had to be the PSG superstar that broke the deadlock.

The goal came after Theo Hernandez and Mbappe linked up down the left before the forward finished off the lovely move by slotting the ball past Kasper Schmeichel in the Denmark goal.

