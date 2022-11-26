Video: Kylian Mbappe nets 86th minute winner for France showcasing brilliant movement

International Football
Posted by

Kylian Mbappe stole the show in France’s Group D clash with Denmark as the PSG superstar netted an 86th-minute winner to score his second of the match. 

The 23-year-old opened the scoring in the game after some lovely link-up play with Theo Hernandez but Denmark equalised just seven minutes later through an Andreas Christensen header.

France began to push for a winner and that came through Mbappe.

The PSG superstar showcased some stellar movement as he latched onto a cross from Antoine Griezmann to make it 2-1 to the defending champions.

