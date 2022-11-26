Video: Lionel Messi inspires Argentina with stunning goal vs Mexico

Lionel Messi has inspired Argentina into the lead in their crucial Group C match with Mexico after a timid display so far.

The Argentinians have created very little and have struggled to break Mexico down and needing a goal to keep their World Cup dreams alive, Lionel Messi stepped up to the plate.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner received a pass outside the box from Angel Di Maria before hitting the net from distance to make it 1-0 and lift the hopes of his country.

MESSIIIIIIIIIIIIII!! ? The Argentina captain comes up with a moment of magic to light up the tight game with this gorgeous finish… ??#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/RIHjU46QDC — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 26, 2022