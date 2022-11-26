Video: Lionel Messi inspires Argentina with stunning goal vs Mexico

Lionel Messi has inspired Argentina into the lead in their crucial Group C match with Mexico after a timid display so far.
The Argentinians have created very little and have struggled to break Mexico down and needing a goal to keep their World Cup dreams alive, Lionel Messi stepped up to the plate.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner received a pass outside the box from Angel Di Maria before hitting the net from distance to make it 1-0 and lift the hopes of his country.
MESSIIIIIIIIIIIIII!! ?
The Argentina captain comes up with a moment of magic to light up the tight game with this gorgeous finish… ??#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/RIHjU46QDC
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 26, 2022
?? 1-0 ??
'Cometh the hour, cometh the man' says @HamiltonRTE as who else but Leo Messi breaks the deadlock. Spine-tingling.
?Watch live on @rte2 & @rteplayer – https://t.co/JYf06cJLAe
? Live updates – https://t.co/UItJHpokeM#FIFAWorldCup #ARGMEX pic.twitter.com/I7wYjPR3hs
— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 26, 2022
MESSI IS HERE ?? pic.twitter.com/p0RDjThfpz
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022