Video: Lionel Messi inspires Argentina with stunning goal vs Mexico

International Football
Lionel Messi has inspired Argentina into the lead in their crucial Group C match with Mexico after a timid display so far. 

The Argentinians have created very little and have struggled to break Mexico down and needing a goal to keep their World Cup dreams alive, Lionel Messi stepped up to the plate.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner received a pass outside the box from Angel Di Maria before hitting the net from distance to make it 1-0 and lift the hopes of his country.

