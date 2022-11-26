Video: Man United target scores screamer for Argentina after Lionel Messi assist

Argentina are up and running at the 2022 World Cup after beating Mexico 2-0 and the second of those goals was a beauty from Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez. 

After a very disjointed first half, Argentina fans must have been worried about their faith but Lionel Messi has inspired them to a huge win.

The PSG superstar scored a beautiful opening goal and assisted Fernandez for the second.

The Benfica man then did the rest himself before scoring a screamer to make it 2-0.

This will draw even more attention to the 21-year-old, who is attracting interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, such as Manchester United as reported by the Daily Mail.

