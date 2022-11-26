Video: Man United target scores screamer for Argentina after Lionel Messi assist

Argentina are up and running at the 2022 World Cup after beating Mexico 2-0 and the second of those goals was a beauty from Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez.

After a very disjointed first half, Argentina fans must have been worried about their faith but Lionel Messi has inspired them to a huge win.

The PSG superstar scored a beautiful opening goal and assisted Fernandez for the second.

The Benfica man then did the rest himself before scoring a screamer to make it 2-0.

This will draw even more attention to the 21-year-old, who is attracting interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, such as Manchester United as reported by the Daily Mail.

What. A. Goal! Enzo Fernandez just scored this absolute worldie to surely secure the win for Argentina!! ?#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/RgFWLc8Tyi — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 26, 2022