(Video) Mitchell Duke scores sensational header for Australia at the World Cup

Mitchell Duke scored a sensational header for Australia at the World Cup to give his country the lead against Tunisia.

After some excellent work down the left-hand side, Craig Goodwin delivered the ball into the box, which somehow bounced into the ground and then into the air.

The ball was going away from goal, but Duke somehow managed to direct it into the back of the net – a sensational header to give Australia the lead.

MITCHELL DUKE OPENS THE SCORE WITH A GREAT HEADERpic.twitter.com/mogX4hEugt — Fast GøaIs (@i6astv) November 26, 2022

This header by Mitchell Duke was *chef's kiss* ??? pic.twitter.com/ToVY3M8blf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022

Brilliant header ? Mitchell Duke gives Australia the lead! ??? Watch ?? v ?? on @BBCiPlayer, listen on @BBCSounds & get more on the @BBCSport app — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 26, 2022

