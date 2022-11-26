(Video) Mitchell Duke scores sensational header for Australia at the World Cup

Mitchell Duke scored a sensational header for Australia at the World Cup to give his country the lead against Tunisia. 

After some excellent work down the left-hand side, Craig Goodwin delivered the ball into the box, which somehow bounced into the ground and then into the air.

The ball was going away from goal, but Duke somehow managed to direct it into the back of the net – a sensational header to give Australia the lead.

Pictures above from BBC Sport, BEin Sports, FOX Soccer, and SBS Live.

