Video: Robert Lewandowski scores first-ever World Cup goal after horrendous mistake from Saudi Arabia star

Robert Lewandowski has scored his first-ever World Cup goal for Poland as the Barcelona star makes it 2-0 to his side against Saudi Arabia in their Group C match. 

The striker set up Poland’s first goal in the opening 45 minutes and has now put the match to bed with a goal of his own. The win will put Poland top of their group with four points and it gives them a very good chance to go through to the last 16 of the tournament.

The goal came after a terrible mistake by Saudi Arabia’s Abdulellah Al-Malki, who failed to control a pass which sent Lewandowski through.

Once one on one with the goalkeeper, the world’s best striker was never going to miss.

