Video: Saudi Arabia fan goes viral for switching to a Poland shirt after Lewandowski’s goal

After Robert Lewandowski scored in the second half, a Saudi Arab fan in the stands watching went viral on social media.

Abdulelah Al-Malki’s error helped the Barcelona star score his first goal in this year’s World Cup at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Al-Malki lost possession of the ball, and Lewandowski, one of the greatest strikers of his generation, easily tucked the goal away.

Minutes later, this video of the fan in green changing from a Saudi Arabia shirt to a ‘Lewandowski 9’ shirt went viral:

This Saudi Arabian fan switched to Poland after seeing Lewandowski goal ni sha?? pic.twitter.com/iIARDAeWzm — JESUS LOVES YOU (@AtoyebiPaulB) November 26, 2022

???? Lewandowski's goal was so good it had people switching teamspic.twitter.com/HQz7ghmHSc — COPA90 (@Copa90) November 26, 2022

Robert Lewandowski’s goal sealed the win for Poland after Saudi Arabia missed a golden chance to equalise from the spot. The former Bayern man broke into tears after scoring showing just how much it meant to him.