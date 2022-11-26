Video: Saudi Arabia fan goes viral for switching to a Poland shirt after Lewandowski’s goal

Posted by

After Robert Lewandowski scored in the second half, a Saudi Arab fan in the stands watching went viral on social media.

Abdulelah Al-Malki’s error helped the Barcelona star score his first goal in this year’s World Cup at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Al-Malki lost possession of the ball, and Lewandowski, one of the greatest strikers of his generation, easily tucked the goal away.

Minutes later, this video of the fan in green changing from a Saudi Arabia shirt to a ‘Lewandowski 9’ shirt went viral:

 

More Stories / Latest News
Long-term Man United target agrees deal with another European giant ahead of potential move
Man United and Liverpool receive bad news as target opens up about future ahead of expiring contract
Video: Robert Lewandowski scores first-ever World Cup goal after horrendous mistake from Saudi Arabia star

Robert Lewandowski’s goal sealed the win for Poland after Saudi Arabia missed a golden chance to equalise from the spot. The former Bayern man broke into tears after scoring showing just how much it meant to him.

 

 

 

More Stories Robert Lewandowski

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.