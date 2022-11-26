Video: Zielinski gives Poland the lead before Szczesny makes world-class double save from penalty

Poland took the lead through Piotr Zieli?ski who pounced in the box to fire home before Saudi Arabia missed a penalty just a few minutes later.
Zielinski pounced in the box after being found by Robert Lewandowski to give Poland the lead against the run of play.
Just a few minutes later, Saudi Arabia were awarded a penalty, and Wojciech Szcz?sny made a world-class double save from the penalty spot to preserve Poland’s lead.
