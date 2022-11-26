According to Corriere dello Sport, West Ham are interested in signing Belgian sensation Koni de Winter during the January transfer window.

The report from the Italian newspaper reports (26 November, page 24) that the player is being pursued by number of Premier League clubs including the West Ham and Southampton.

Koni de Winter currently plays for Serie A club Empoli on loan from Juventus, where his current contract runs until 2026.

Despite the interest, it is reported that the 20-year-old ‘wants to stay at Juventus‘ and become a regular in the first team with them.

His value has risen significantly after his excellent form at Empoli and according to the report, any club who wants to sign would now have to pay around ‘£10.3m‘ for him.

Kurt Zouma’s injury, which required surgery, has prompted West Ham to look for a centre-back during the winter transfer window. He is out for a long time, and David Moyes needs defensive reinforcements, but whether he can sign one in January remains to be seen.

The Belgian is a versatile defender who can also play in midfield. He has made eight appearances in Serie A so far and is regarded as one of the country’s brightest prospects.