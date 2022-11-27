‘Almost impossible’: Fabrizio Romano deals transfer blow to Manchester United

Manchester United were linked with a move for the Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong during the summer transfer window.

Apparently, the Red Devils managed to agree on a deal with the Spanish club as well, but the player refused to leave.

It appears that Manchester United remain keen on signing De Jong when the transfer window opens in January.

It is no secret that the Red Devils need to bring in central midfield reinforcements and the Barcelona midfielder could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 25-year-old was considered an expandable asset at the start of the season, but he has managed to perform at a high level for Barcelona and he has been a key player for Xavi Hernandez.

Regardless of that, Barcelona prepared to cash in on the player because of their financial constraints.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United come forward with another offer for the midfielder in January.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now dealt a blow to Manchester United’s hopes of signing the Dutch international.

Romano has claimed that Frenkie De Jong is happy at Barcelona and he does not wish to leave the club anytime soon. Furthermore, he claimed that a move to Manchester United in January is almost impossible.

He said to Give Me Sport: “For January, I think it is almost impossible, but for the summer it depends on the player, because Frenkie de Jong has always said no to any move, it’s not just to Manchester United, he decided to stay at Barcelona, he’s happy at Barcelona, if Frenkie changes his mind, then we will see.“

Erik ten Hag could certainly use upgrades on the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay. It will be interesting to see if the Old Trafford outfit can bring in the necessary reinforcements when the transfer window opens in January.