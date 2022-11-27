Arsenal are considering a move for Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes who is currently featuring at the World Cup.

Paredes is currently on loan at Juventus after spending a few years at PSG as a squad player. The Argentine midfielder has struggled to cement a regular starting place in the Juventus side this season and has only managed to play 390 minutes in the Serie A.

Despite his lack of game time, football.london have now claimed that Arsenal are considering making a move for the Juventus loanee.

Arsenal have started the season in sensational form and currently sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League. However, outside of their starting eleven, they have little depth and quality competition in their side.

When they faced Brighton in the Carabao Cup, where Mikel Arteta opted to rest many first-team players, they were beaten convincingly at home, showing the lack of quality they have in reserve.

Paredes is unlikely to start regularly for Arsenal if they do sign him in the near future due to the form of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, but he’d certainly bring some much-needed competition in midfield.