Arsenal defender Cedric Soares has been linked with a move away from the club during the January transfer window.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, the 31-year-old defender is frustrated with the lack of game time at the North London club, and he is looking to leave the club midway through the season.

However, the report adds that Mikel Arteta is not willing to let the player leave in January because of the lack of options in his defensive unit.

Michael Bridge revealed to GMS: “My information is that Arteta feels they might be a little bit light, so they might stop one of the fringe players going. “For example, there’s a lot of interest in Cedric and my understanding is he wants to move on, but Arsenal won’t allow that unless they bring someone else in.”

Soares has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal and Arteta has opted for Ben White as his preferred right back this season. The 31-year-old has played just 28 minutes in the league this season.

It will be interesting to see if Soares can force his way into the Arsenal manager’s first-team plans during the second half of the season.

The Portuguese defender has not started for his country in the World Cup either.

It is evident that the experienced right-back needs regular game time in order to get his career back on track. It remains to be seen whether he can convince the Gunners to let him leave in January.

The report from Give Me Sport claims that there are a number of clubs interested in signing the former Southampton defender and it will come down to whether Arsenal are prepared to sanction his departure.

The Gunners will only sanction his departure if they manage to bring in a proper replacement in January.

Arsenal are currently at the top of the premier league table and they will not want to jeopardise their chances of winning the title by weakening their squad in January.