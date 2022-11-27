Arsenal aiming to secure major signing with the help of Liverpool agreement

Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs in the running for the potential transfer of Bayern Munich winger and former Manchester City ace Leroy Sane.

The Germany international was a star performer for Man City during his time in the Premier League, so will be a player Mikel Arteta knows well from his time as Pep Guardiola’s assistant.

Now, however, Sane is not playing as regularly for Bayern after they struck a deal to bring in Sadio Mane from Liverpool in the summer, and it looks like Arsenal are hoping to pounce.

However, one issue for the moment is that Bayern are standing their ground and insisting they don’t want to sell Sane, according to Todo Fichajes.

Arsenal fans will be desperate for someone like Sane to come in, and it could be that Mane’s departure from Liverpool will end up helping them.

The north London giants are five points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but will surely need more strength in depth to stay there, meaning January signings could be crucial.

Arsenal are also being linked with Mykhaylo Mudryk, and could even land him for as little £40million.