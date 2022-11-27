Arsenal set to win the race for major transfer in cut-price £40million deal

Arsenal are reportedly set to win the race for the transfer of Mykhaylo Mudryk in a cut-price £40million deal.

Despite Shakhtar Donetsk at some point wanting closer to £90m for their star player, who has been dubbed the Ukrainian Neymar, it now seems that the Gunners could land him for a lot less than that, according to the Daily Mirror.

Mudryk has been a joy to watch for Shakhtar this season and looks like he could be a terrific addition to the Arsenal squad in the second half of the campaign as they look to keep themselves in the title race.

Mikel Arteta’s side have surprised everyone so far by going five points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but their lack of squad depth could be an issue later on in the season.

Bringing in a talent like Mudryk could be crucial to ensure the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli can get a rest from time to time, or to fill in for them and ensure the team isn’t made significantly weaker if any of them get injured.

Fabrizio Romano has also written about Arsenal and Mudryk, suggesting other clubs remain in the race, but that AFC are an attractive option for the 21-year-old.