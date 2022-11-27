“Both players are attracted by Arsenal” – Exclusive Fabrizio Romano update on two Gunners transfer targets

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on two players being linked with Arsenal at the moment, stating that both Mykhaylo Mudryk and Youri Tielemans look to be “attracted” by the prospect of joining the Gunners.

Writing exclusively in the Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Romano explained the current situation with both players, with nothing particularly concrete happening for the moment.

Arsenal are one of the clubs interested in Mudryk, however, while Tielemans also remains on their radar, and it seems both players are also interested in possibly moving to the Emirates Stadium.

“I’m sure both players are attracted by Arsenal, as they were in the summer and even more now,” Romano said.

“For Mudryk there are four or five clubs keen on signing him, including Arsenal of course.

“For Tielemans, it depends on conditions of free deal; Arsenal always had his name in the list but talks are not concrete yet.”

Arsenal could really do with snapping up Mudryk as soon as possible, with the talented young Ukraine international enjoying a superb season and looking like someone who could help keep Mikel Arteta’s side in the title race.

The north London giants are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League, but they lack the squad depth of reigning champions Manchester City, so surely need one or two more signings to come in if they are to stay up there.

Tielemans would be another useful signing to give Arsenal more depth in midfield, and he has the bonus of being proven in the Premier League after some great performances for Leicester City in recent years.

If Arsenal were dealt the blow of losing one of their front three or one of their midfielders to injury for any lengthy period, it’s hard to see them being able to sustain this strong start to the season.