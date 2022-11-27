Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals when Barcelona will make crucial transfer decision

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Sergio Busquets’ situation at Barcelona in the latest edition of the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The experienced Spain international, who is currently on national team duty at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has interest from MLS clubs as he approaches the end of his contract at the Nou Camp.

Busquets has had a great career at Barcelona, coming up through their academy before starring for the first-team and winning a whole host of major honours, including three Champions League titles, and eight La Liga titles.

At international level, the 34-year-old has also won the World Cup with Spain, and the 2012 European Championships.

According to Romano, it seems Barcelona manager Xavi is still keen to keep the experienced midfielder around for a bit longer, though a final decision has not yet been made.

“Xavi is very happy with Sergio Busquets. He’s convinced he can do very well for the club for one more season; but it also depends on Busquets,” Romano explained.

“A decision will be made in 2023 and not now. There’s a chance for him to continue for one more year as Xavi will push for that, but Busquets has also proposals from MLS.”