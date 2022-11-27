Bundesliga defender a priority objective for Spurs, Arsenal keen as well

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Piero Hincapie from the Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.

The 20-year-old Ecuador international has done quite well for Leverkusen and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the London club.

According to reports from Fichajes, the talented young centre bank is a priority objective for Antonio Conte, who is looking for a ball-playing defender to slot into his back three.

However, Tottenham are not the only Premier League club keen on signing the defender, and they will have to face competition from arch-rivals Arsenal.

Apparently, Mikel Arteta is looking for a left-footed centre-back to compete with Gabriel Magalhaes for the starting spot at the North London club.

Both clubs could use some quality and depth at the back and it will be interesting to see who ends up signing the youngster.

The 20-year-old is highly rated in the Bundesliga and he has a massive future ahead of him.

A move to the Premier League will allow him to continue his growth at a higher level, and playing alongside top-class players will only accelerate his development.

Arteta has done well to nurture the young players at Arsenal and he could help the 21-year-old improve as well. Meanwhile, working with a world-class tactician like Antonio Conte will also help the youngster improve defensively.

Both clubs have the financial resources to pull off the move, and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with a concrete offer for the player in the upcoming windows.