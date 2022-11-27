Chelsea have initiated contact with Inter Milan regarding the potential signing of 27-year-old defender Milan Skriniar.

This season, Chelsea have been forced to utilise Reece James and Marc Cucurella in a back three at times due to a lack of options in defence. Wesley Fofana unfortunately suffered an injury early on in the season, so a new central defender could be a priority for Chelsea in the near future.

Now, according to FCInterNews, Chelsea have initiated contact with Inter Milan regarding the potential signing of Skriniar. The 27-year-old is nearing the end of his contract, and with Thiago Silva reaching the latter stages of his career, he could be an ideal replacement.

James and Cucurella have performed well in defence at times this season, but it’s forced Graham Potter to play the likes of Raheem Sterling and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in an unfamiliar wing-back role.

With Skriniar soon to be out of contract, Chelsea are likely to face a lot of competition to secure his signature. The Slovakian international is still performing exceptionally well in Italy, so you’d imagine multiple clubs will be looking to sign him on a free transfer.