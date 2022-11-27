Chelsea leading the race to sign England international who is keen to leave next summer

Chelsea are leading the race to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice who is now looking for a move away from his boyhood club.

Rice is currently the captain after West Ham after being passed the baton from Mark Noble. Playing for his boyhood club is undoubtedly a dream come true for Rice, but there’s likely to be a point when he will be looking to join a Champions League club who are competing for trophies.

According to Simon Phillips, that time has now come, and Rice is actively looking to leave West Ham next summer. The report also claims that Rice is likely to pick Chelsea over any other club

Declan Rice in action for West Ham.
With Rice featuring at the World Cup, you’d imagine most big European clubs are keeping a close eye on Rice.

Everyone is fully aware of his talent, but seeing the West Ham midfielder up against some of the best players in the world could be a true test.

It’s no secret that Mason Mount and Rice are close friends and linking up with his childhood buddy could be what convinces him to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

