“Ridiculous decline” – Former Premier League ace shocked after watching Chelsea legend at the World Cup

Former Manchester City and Norwich player Darren Huckerby is shocked to see the staggering decline of Eden Hazard since his time in England with Chelsea.

The 31-year-old, now of Real Madrid, is currently struggling to make any kind of impact for Belgium at this World Cup, with Roberto Martinez’s side losing 1-0 to Morocco at the time of writing.

Hazard hasn’t been at his best since leaving Chelsea for Madrid, and it’s hard to believe this is the same player who will go down as one of the greatest ever to play at Stamford Bridge, and indeed one of the top talents in the Premier League as a whole in the last decade.

See below as Huckerby comments that Hazard now looks like someone who’s won a competition to allow him to join the pros on the pitch today…

Is Hazard’s decline more sharp and surprising than most others at this level? It’s certainly hard to remember anyone else who was that good losing it so much in such a short space of time.

It will be interesting to see if Belgium continue to play him in this competition if they manage to progress out of the group stage.

