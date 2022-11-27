Chelsea scouting 20-year-old Bundesliga star at World Cup

Chelsea have sent scouts to the World Cup in Qatar to take a look at Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie.

With the World Cup in full flow, many players will be playing with the thought in the back of their minds that scouts from around the globe will be in attendance.

With the January transfer window a matter of days after the World Cup ends, we could see one of the busiest winter windows for some time.

With Chelsea struggling to find consistent form this season, they could be using the World Cup to scout potential reinforcements.

Piero Hincapie of Bayer Leverkusen.
Now, according to the Express, Chelsea have sent scouts to specifically watch Ecuador defender Hincapie, who plays his club football with Bayer Leverkusen.

At just 20 years old, Hincapie is already a regular for both his club and his country. The Leverkusen defender has played a lot of his football on the left of a back three, so he could be a useful addition to Chelsea’s defence.

Modern-day coaches like to have balance in their defence, with a left-footed defender on the left-hand side of central defence.

