€120M Tottenham star a surprise target for European giants whose coach is a big fan

Tottenham forward Richarlison is reportedly a target for Real Madrid next summer with manager Carlo Ancelotti a big fan of the Brazilian star.

The 25-year-old signed a five-year deal with Spurs this summer after leaving Everton for £60M and has not had that big of an impact at the London club so far, as his season has been interrupted by an injury.

Despite this long contract, Real Madrid are said to be interested in the Brazilian and could make a move for the forward next summer, reports Todofichajes.

This is not the first time that Richarlison has been linked to Real Madrid as Ancelotti was interested in the 25-year-old when he first returned to Madrid from Everton – where he coached the Brazilian star.

It seems that the Italian coach wants to reunite with his former player and it will cost between €100M – €120M, states the report, an amount the La Liga giants are said to be happy to pay.