“It’s not true” – Eden Hazard annoyed after provocative press conference question from journalist

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard was not too happy to be asked a question about his weight during a press conference at the World Cup.

The Belgium international has had a great career, but it’s been a while now since he was really at his best for club or country.

Still, one journalist perhaps took things a bit far when they commented that Hazard looked to have put on weight, something the former Chelsea star did not seem at all happy with, according to Nieuwsblad.

The journalist asked Hazard: “I have noticed that you have gained weight…”

To which the 31-year-old responded: “I don’t have much to say about that. Except it’s not true. I’ll do anything to be ready.”

Hazard could still have an important role to play at this World Cup, but there’s no doubt he’ll have to improve his form to have the kind of impact we’re used to seeing from him.

The Belgian winger was a joy to watch in his time in the Premier League and it would be nice to see him produce the goods in at least one more major international tournament.