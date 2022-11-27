Everton interested in 26-year-old currently playing at the World Cup

Everton are considering making a move for Torino midfielder Sasa Lukic who is currently featuring at the World Cup with Serbia.

Lukic started Serbia’s opening World Cup game against Brazil, making his 33rd appearance for his country. The 26-year-old is under contract at Torino until 2024, but a report from Torino Granata has claimed that Lukic is likely to leave in the upcoming January transfer window.

The report also claims that Everton are one of the clubs showing an interest in Lukic, along with fellow Premier League side Leeds United.

With Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana and James Garner brought in during the summer transfer window, Everton now have a host of player capable of playing in a central position, so a midfielder probably shouldn’t be a major priority in the upcoming transfer window.

Everton have struggled to create chances and score goals this season, so prioritising an attacking threat seems likely. With Everton likely to have a limited budget to work with in January, sacrificing funds on an additional midfielder probably wouldn’t be the smartest move.