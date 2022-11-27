Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – duo attracted to Arsenal, Liverpool’s top transfer target + more

Good morning and welcome to today’s Daily Briefing! If you like this post, you can SUBSCRIBE and get it in your email inbox five mornings a week!

Ajax

There’s been fresh speculation about Mohammed Kudus, but at the moment there’s nothing concrete on this one. Kudus was close to joining Everton in the summer then deal collapsed because Ajax wanted to keep their best players after selling Gravenberch, Lisandro and Antony.

Let’s see if Liverpool decide to make more than one signing in midfield, but for the moment I’m sure Jude Bellingham remains their top priority.

Argentina

Lionel Messi scored his 8th World Cup goal yesterday as Argentina beat Mexico 2-0. A fine strike, and an important response after the shock defeat against Saudi Arabia, and here’s what it meant to his family watching the game…

Just look what Messi's goal last night meant to his family! ?? ? pic.twitter.com/4mBcpJOhsB — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) November 27, 2022

Arsenal

I get asked by Arsenal fans by a lot of players, and, especially at the moment, there is a lot of buzz about Mykhaylo Mudryk, and still with Youri Tielemans.

I’m sure both players are attracted by Arsenal, as they were in the summer and even more now after their superb start to the season.

For Mudryk there are four or five clubs keen on signing him, including Arsenal of course.

For Tielemans, it depends on conditions of free deal; Arsenal always had his name in the list but talks are not concrete yet.

Joao Felix is a special talent, but we know his situation with Atletico Madrid has not been easy. He’s had a good relationship with the club and the fans, but there are tensions with Diego Simeone. This is why he’s now open to leaving Atletico Madrid in 2023 – we’ll see if it’s in January or in the summer.

It’s not true that Felix has asked to leave, but he’s open to a move. Atletico Madrid invested a lot of money in the young forward, so the board still want to protect the player and see if he can make it at the club. It also means the next club will have to make an important offer to persuade them to sell Felix.

His agent Jorge Mendes is now trying to understand if any clubs will come up with the money for Felix. Manchester United asked about him in the summer, but then they never made a bid because Atletico considered him untouchable. Chelsea have scouted him, while Paris Saint-Germain could also be an option. There is no negotiation yet, but the player’s future is open so he’s one to watch.

Xavi is very happy with Sergio Busquets. He’s convinced he can do very well for the club for one more season; but it also depends on Busquets. A decision will be made in 2023 and not now. There’s a chance for him to continue for one more year as Xavi will push for that, but Busquets has also proposals from MLS.

Barcelona manager Xavi on Endrick: “We’ve been talking with Endrick’s father and also with the player. I explained them the project. We want him, he’s a top talent. Endrick is the kind of player we need. I hope he joins Barca. It’s up to him to decide.”

Benfica

A reminder of this smart business by Benfica – they only paid €10m plus €8m add-ons to sign Enzo Fernandez last summer. He has already had a fantastic Champions League group stage and is now impressing for Argentina at the World Cup. Still only 21 years old

Borussia Dortmund

Nothing has changed on the Jude Bellingham deal. Liverpool consider him their main target, and contact has already started — but Real Madrid, Manchester City and also Chelsea remain in the race. Nothing will be decided now. Borussia Dortmund will only negotiate on price in 2023.

Youssoufa Moukoko on his contract expiring in June: “I feel so comfortable at BVB, I love the club. I’d really love to stay at Borussia Dortmund. I want to understand what kind of project and perspective the club will offer me, it’s an important point.”

Brazil

Neymar has provided pictures of his injured ankle on Instagram…

Celtic

Celtic have reached verbal agreement with Montreal to sign Alistair Johnston on a permanent deal, now waiting for final details. Johnston’s contract will be discussed in order to get the deal done and sealed.

Chelsea

Chelsea will unveil Christopher Vivell as their new technical director soon, never in doubt — after Joe Shields, Lawrence Stewart and Paul Winstanley. Chelsea also remain in the process to appoint a new sporting director but it’s still not decided, it’s expected to happen in 2023.

Joao Felix has been monitored by Chelsea, and his future is up in the air due to issues at Atletico Madrid. He’s not been at his best under Diego Simeone, so we’ll see if he moves in January or in the summer, and if any club pays his asking price.

England

I can understand frustrations with how England played against the US, but I think is so easy to judge from our own sofa.

Being England manager with so many top players to choose from is different. For sure, I hope to see Phil Foden on the pitch soon as he’s a top player and deserves to play more, but we shouldn’t forget the other big players in this squad.

England remain in a strong position overall, so I think Gareth Southgate deserves patience and trust with what he’s doing. Still, let’s see if he’s tempted to change things for the Wales game.

France

Kylian Mbappe has now scored 7 World Cup goals – he’s just one behind Lionel Messi, and still only 23 years old.

Liverpool

Liverpool still have Jude Bellingham as their top target, and contacts have already started. However, nothing concrete will happen until Borussia Dortmund decide their price in 2023.

The Reds have also been linked with Mohammed Kudus, but at the moment there’s nothing concrete on this one. Kudus was close to joining Everton in the summer, but then deal collapsed because Ajax wanted to keep their best players after so many other sales.

Let’s see if Liverpool decide to make more than one signing in midfield, but for the moment I’m sure Bellingham remains their top priority.

Manchester United

Jonathan David is a player I really rate, and I’ve said he could be a good option for Manchester United. He’s now being linked with the club, but how reliable is the story?

It’s normal for top players to be linked with Man Utd, but at the moment there are no negotiations ongoing for David. He’s well known by United scouts of course but there are no talks ongoing at the moment. I’m sure he will continue to attract interest from many top clubs.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have reached an agreement to hire Paul Midgley as Head of Youth Recruitment. He will be joining from Manchester City where he was regional scout.

An agreement is in place and the deal is done as Newcastle want to improve all areas of the club.

Poland

Robert Lewandowski finally has his first World Cup goal – and you can see how much this meant to him!

“I’m aware that this may be my last World Cup,” Lewandowski said after the game. “Already during the anthem, singing the national anthem, I felt the emotions inside me. I wanted not only to be remembered for being at the World Cup, but for scoring goals there too. I always fought hard for a goal at the World Cup and today, I managed it.”

PSG

Kylian Mbappe made headlines earlier in the season as he was unhappy with certain aspects of his situation at Paris Saint-Germain, but for now he is only focused on the World Cup.

Really, there is nothing else going on and nothing will happen in January as PSG guarantee he’s not for sale. In the summer, the situation will be clarified but now his full focus is on the World Cup.

Real Madrid are really pushing in the last few days to sign Endrick. They have a good relationship with the Palmeiras wonderkid’s agents, and they want a top striker for the future. They will need a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema, and Endrick is considered a really important player for the future.

We know that PSG have had a bid rejected, and Chelsea are still there, but Real Madrid are stepping up their interest.

Sporting Lisbon

Mateo Tanlongo has now signed the contract as new Sporting player. It’s all done – the Argentinian midfielder will join the Portuguese club from Rosario Central in January.

Tanlongo will become a Sporting player on a contract running until June 2027, it’s sealed and here we go confirmed.

Watford

Watford are planning to open talks on new contract with the talented winger Adrian Blake. He scored an hattrick for U21s in PL Cup yesterday, Watford are planning to promote him to their first team

Blake is due to be out of contract in the summer and clubs in the Premier League are monitoring him.