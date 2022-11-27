Fabrizio Romano clears up speculation around Messi’s future after report linking superstar with new club

The future of Lionel Messi has not yet been decided despite a report being published today stating that the 35-year-old was close to a move to MLS side Inter Miami.

Transfer journalist and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, has cleared up the speculation as he has reported that Messi has not decided on his future yet and that his camp has stated that the superstar is only focused on the World Cup.

There is no deal in place for the Paris Saint-Germain star to join Inter Miami next summer but they are interested, while PSG will offer the Argentine a new deal soon.

Leo Messi has not decided his future yet. His camp guarantees that Leo is only focused on the World Cup and there’s no agreement with any club. ??? #Messi Inter Miami want Messi and will push; but also PSG will offer Leo a new deal soon. Messi’s decision will be made in 2023. pic.twitter.com/rXQ6bvZvLS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 27, 2022

Many such as Romano, have previously reported that Messi’s future will not be decided until after the World Cup is over but the Times reported today that the 35-year-old was closing in on a move to Inter Miami.

The report stated that the MLS franchise is expecting Messi to move from PSG at the end of the European season and the influence of owner, David Beckham, is said to be key to getting the deal done.

The Barcelona legend has dreamed about playing in America but whether that is next season or the season after, remains to be seen.