Exclusive: World Cup striker is “well known” by Manchester United scouts

Canada striker Jonathan David is said to be well known by Manchester United scouts amid ongoing transfer rumours linking him with a move away from Lille.

David is currently at the World Cup with the Canadian national team, but his best form has come in his time in Ligue 1, and it will surely earn him a big move before too long.

Writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has once again made it clear that he rates David very highly, and that he’s a player who is well known by Man Utd’s scouts.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening up front after Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent exit, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial not really providing enough of a goal threat in recent times.

David’s form in his time in France shows he could be ideal for United, though Romano insists there are no negotiations ongoing for the player at the moment.

“Jonathan David is a player I really rate, and I’ve said he could be a good option for Manchester United. He’s now being linked with the club, but how reliable is the story?” Romano wrote.

“It’s normal for top players to be linked with Man Utd, but at the moment there are no negotiations ongoing for David. He’s well known by United scouts of course but there are no talks ongoing at the moment.

“I’m sure he will continue to attract interest from many top clubs.”