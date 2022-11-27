Exclusive: Man City star “deserves to play more” for England at the World Cup, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City star Phil Foden deserves to play more for England as he’s such a top talent, according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing.

Foden has been strangely overlooked by England manager Gareth Southgate at this World Cup so far, with many fans surprised he wasn’t introduced from the bench in Friday’s dour 0-0 draw with the USA.

Despite being one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League and a star performer for Pep Guardiola’s hugely impressive Man City side, Foden seemingly remains behind the likes of Mason Mount in the England pecking order.

It’s hard to make sense of, though Romano also admitted we need to be careful as armchair pundits not to think we have all the answers to England’s issues.

Southgate has done a terrific job in his time in charge of the Three Lions, and England remain in a strong position in their group, even if the performance against the United States left a lot to be desired.

“I can understand frustrations with how England played against the US, but I think is so easy to judge from our own sofa,” Romano said.

“Being England manager with so many top players to choose from is different. For sure, I hope to see Phil Foden on the pitch soon as he’s a top player and deserves to play more, but we shouldn’t forget the other big players in this squad.”

England thrashed Iran in their first group game and will look to bounce back from the USA game with a better result and performance against Wales on Tuesday evening.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, former Premier League star Stan Collymore also had his say on England’s line up, calling for Foden to be one of the players to come in to the team for the game against Wales.