Gary Neville voices concern about “sluggish” England star after USA performance

Gary Neville has voiced his concern about “sluggish” England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice after his display against the USA.

England were held to a goalless draw against the USA on Friday night in a game filled with little action. The USA probably deserved more from the game than England, but neither side managed to create a shed load of chances.

Except for the defence, no England player came away from the game with any real credit. With the midfield struggling to control the game and the attack barely creating a chance between them.

Speaking on ITV, as relayed by West Ham Zone, Neville voiced his disappointment at the performance of Rice in particular.

“I thought Declan, who’s unbelievable, dynamic, and athletic, he looked sluggish. I hope that’s something that he was just feeling a little bit off,” said Neville.

Rice is the sort of player where if he has an off game, the whole team tend to struggle. The West Ham man is at the heart of England’s midfield, dictating the tempo of the game and collecting the ball off the defenders.

Hopefully, Rice was just having an off day and he returns to his usual self against Wales, where England can secure their place in the next round of the World Cup.