Former Premier League player Paul Robinson has claimed that Leeds United director Victor Orta could be on his way out of the club in the near future.

The Leeds director has played a key role in Leeds’ transfers and managerial appointments since joining the club in 2017 but Robinson believes that his influence has waned over the past few months.

Robinson claims that manager Jesse Marsch has had a bigger say in the transfers and Orta might have had his powers curbed. He added that the Leeds director might not be keen on working in the current circumstances and he could leave if an offer comes his way.

“It would seem that his input is becoming less,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News. “You don’t see what’s going on behind the scenes. But the manager seems to have had an influx of players he wants so it seems like Victor’s had his wings clipped a bit. “Whether that’s true or not, we don’t know. But we see and hear less of him and I suspect if that is the case, it’s not an environment he would enjoy working in. “If an opportunity arose – which there will be because he’s had a good record at Leeds – I’m sure there’d be a number of teams who’d take him. “As far as Leeds go, it’ll be interesting to see what they do in the next window with the players that come in and where they come from. “If you look at the summer, you cannot really say that Victor’s fingerprints were on many of the signings.”

Orta has done well at Leeds since joining the club and there is bound to be interest in him from the top clubs.

Leeds will be hoping to hold on to him for as long as possible, given the job he has done at the Premier League club so far. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.