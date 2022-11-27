Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target is now open to leaving current club

Fabrizio Romano has provided a major update on Joao Felix’s future at Atletico Madrid as it seems the Portuguese forward is now open to leaving the club.

Felix was wanted by Manchester United in the summer, while Chelsea have also looked at him, according to Romano, though it seems getting a deal done for the 23-year-old will not be easy or cheap.

Although Felix has had his issues with Atletico manager Diego Simeone, there are plenty within the club who are keen to make this signing work, as huge money was invested to bring the highly-rated young attacker to Spain a few years ago.

Felix looked a huge prospect in his time at previous club Benfica, and one imagines he could surely revive his career if he were playing under a manager better suited to making the most of his playing style.

Could Man Utd or Chelsea be the right move for him? It’s not yet clear, but Romano has provided an intriguing update on the player’s situation ahead of a possible move in January or next summer.

“Joao Felix is a special talent, but we know his situation with Atletico Madrid has not been easy,” Romano said.

“He’s had a good relationship with the club and the fans, but there are tensions with Diego Simeone. This is why he’s now open to leaving Atletico Madrid in 2023 – we’ll see if it’s in January or in the summer.

“It’s not true that Felix has asked to leave, but he’s open to a move. Atletico Madrid invested a lot of money in the young forward, so the board still want to protect the player and see if he can make it at the club.

“It also means the next club will have to make an important offer to persuade them to sell Felix.”