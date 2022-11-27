Journalist claims 25-yr-old is Chelsea’s “main target” to replace experienced ace

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge and the Blues are eyeing up a move for Robert Sanchez as a potential replacement.

According to Simon Phillips from Give Me Sport, the 25-year-old Brighton goalkeeper is on the top of Graham Potter’s transfer wish-list to replace the Senegalese international.

He said to GMS: “At the moment I’m told that Sanchez from Brighton is the main target to replace him. “They have looked at Jordan Pickford and they have been watching him again recently on scouting missions, but at the moment, Sanchez, purely because Potter knows him, Potter had him at Brighton, he’s the main target to replace Mendy.“

Mendy has lost his first-team place to Kepa Arrizabalaga this season, and the player is expected to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper is unlikely to sign an extension at Stamford Bridge unless he is given first-team assurances.

Sanchez could prove to be a quality long-term alternative to the Senegal international.

The 25-year-old Spaniard has played under Graham Potter at Brighton, and the newly appointed Chelsea manager knows all about the player.

Potter has a tendency to prefer goalkeepers with impressive distribution and Sanchez is certainly a quality passer of the ball.

On the other hand, Mendy’s distribution has been criticised heavily in recent months.

This is one of the main reasons why Kepa has managed to hold down a regular starting berth at Chelsea. Apart from his improvement in terms of shot-stopping, the Spanish goalkeeper is an excellent passer and he has helped Chelsea build from the back this season.

It will be interesting to see if the Blues can agree on a deal with Brighton for the 25-year-old goalkeeper in the coming months.

Sanchez has a contract until 2025 with the Seagulls and he is unlikely to come cheap.