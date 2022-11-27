Journalist claims Antonio Conte will have 23-year-old on his transfer wishlist

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a number of defenders in recent months and Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni is reportedly on their radar.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, the 23-year-old Inter Milan defender is on Antonio Conte’s transfer wish list.

Bastoni has worked with Conte during their time together at Inter Milan and it is no surprise that the Italian manager is looking for a reunion in the near future.

Carlo Garganese said regarding Bastoni: “From the Tottenham point of view, I think a lot will depend on Conte, does he stay? If he stays, he will definitely be near the top of his list because he worked with him, he basically developed him into the player he’s become, he gave him his chance and he fits Conte’s back three on the left side of that defence perfectly.”

Tottenham could certainly use a quality centreback to partner Cristian Romero.

The likes of Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Clement Lenglet have been largely underwhelming for the London club this season and Spurs could use an upgrade at the end of the season.

Bastoni is widely regarded as a prodigious talent, who has the potential to develop into a world-class defender.

Having played under Conte previously, the 23-year-old knows the Italian’s system and philosophy. He could settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at Tottenham.

It remains to be seen whether the London club manages to sign him during the summer transfer window. He was linked with a move in the summer as well, but the player chose to stay put at Inter Milan.

Spurs will need to improve the defensive unit in the upcoming windows if they want to challenge clubs like Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Currently, they are lacking a reliable right back and a centre back.