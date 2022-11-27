Journalist Paul Brown believes it would be a major U-turn if Declan Rice leaves West Ham anytime soon.

Despite being tied to contract only through 2024, the journalist doesn’t expect the England star to leave London Stadium.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “I think things would have to develop in quite a major way for Rice to leave.

“West Ham have made him at least three very good contract offers and he’s told them that he is not interested in signing a new deal.

“But he is still tied to them for some time and until a club comes in with a mega bid for Declan Rice, he’ll be staying at West Ham.”