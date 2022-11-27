Exclusive: Date set for Kylian Mbappe to make decision on PSG future

Kylian Mbappe is in no hurry to decide his future as he focuses on the World Cup, while Paris Saint-Germain do not want to sell their star forward this January.

The 23-year-old is currently in Qatar with the French national team, and he’s made a great start to the tournament as he bids to help his country retain the trophy they won back in 2018.

Still, Mbappe also dominated headlines earlier this season when it emerged he was not entirely happy with life at PSG, and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation in the latest edition of the Daily Briefing – his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

It seems nothing will be decided on Mbappe until the summer, with PSG unsurprisingly not prepared to let him go in the middle of the season.

“Kylian Mbappe made headlines earlier in the season as he was unhappy with certain aspects of his situation at Paris Saint-Germain, but for now he is only focused on the World Cup,” Romano explained.

“Really, there is nothing else going on and nothing will happen in January as PSG guarantee he’s not for sale. In the summer, the situation will be clarified but now his full focus is on the World Cup.”

Mbappe is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world, and it would be intriguing to see how much of a race there could be for his signature if he does decide to leave the Parc des Princes.