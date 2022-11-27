Leeds United are reportedly prepared to offer youngster Mateo Joseph a contract extension.

According to reports, the 19-year-old’s performances in the Premier League 2 have impressed Jesse Marsch who is set to reward the player with an extension and a pay rise.

Joseph is highly rated at Elland Road and he is being considered a future first-team star. The player has been handed first-team outings against Wolves and Tottenham this season.

It will be interesting to see if the player can continue his development and cement a place in the starting lineup next season.

Joseph has been prolific in the Premier League 2 this season, scoring 11 goals in just eight appearances. The player could be handed his England U20 call-up soon.

The player will be delighted with the decision from Leeds. The move shows that he is valued at the club and he will be fired up to repay the faith shown in him.

Joseph has a contract with Leeds until 2025 and the new deal will take his wages up to £20,000-a-week including bonuses.