Lionel Messi makes decision on club future and is close to dream move after PSG contract ends

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly close to signing for MLS franchise Inter Miami at the end of the season.

The Argentine is out of contract with PSG at the end of the current campaign and the Ligue 1 champions will try to get him to sign an extension but face competition from Inter Miami and his former club, Barcelona.

Messi is back to his very best this season and is currently in Qatar trying to win his first-ever World Cup.

It was previously reported by several outlets that the 35-year-old would not make a decision about his future until the tournament is over but a report now states that he is close to moving to America.

According to the Times, Messi is close to joining Inter Miami and is set to become the highest-paid player in the history of the MLS.

?EXCLUSIVE: Inter Miami are close to signing Lionel Messi. The deal will make the 35-year-old the highest paid player in the history of the MLShttps://t.co/g2vmg4xzSV — Times Sport (@TimesSport) November 27, 2022

The franchise is expecting Messi to move from PSG at the end of the European season and the influence of owner, David Beckham, is said to be key to getting the deal done.

The Argentina superstar told Spanish media last year that playing in the United States had always been his dream and it looks like that is about to come through next summer as the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner looks like he is about to begin the final chapter of his career.